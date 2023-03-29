Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

NOW stock opened at $429.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.69. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

