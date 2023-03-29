Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 77,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA lifted its position in Zoetis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA now owns 244,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,529 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $2,324,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

NYSE ZTS opened at $165.04 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.23 and a 200 day moving average of $155.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

