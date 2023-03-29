First United Bank & Trust Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $207.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

