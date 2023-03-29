Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lessened by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6 %

GOOG stock opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average is $96.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

