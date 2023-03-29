Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ (CRNX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on CRNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CRNX opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $825.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
