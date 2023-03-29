Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ (CRNX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of CRNX opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $825.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

