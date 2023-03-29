Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ (CRNX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRNX opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $825.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Stories

