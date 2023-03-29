Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

