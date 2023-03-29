Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 946 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $198.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

