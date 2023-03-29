Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,277 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.