Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,277 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.
Mondelez International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
