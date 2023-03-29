Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,925 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

