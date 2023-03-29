Intrua Financial LLC Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $173.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.57 and a 200-day moving average of $180.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

