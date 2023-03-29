Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

