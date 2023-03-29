Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Upgraded by KGI Securities

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.93.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $320.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.25.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

