BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.93 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioNTech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

