BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.93 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
BioNTech Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioNTech (BNTX)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.