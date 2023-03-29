Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) by 1,350.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

