Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Releases Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $26,181,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 277,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($12.90) to GBX 850 ($10.44) in a research note on Tuesday.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

