WP Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

