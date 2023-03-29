Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 3,794 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keeler THomas Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,360,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.54. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

