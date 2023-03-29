Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Boosted by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

