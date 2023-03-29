Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.