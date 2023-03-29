Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 23,471 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

