Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,638,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 375,996 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 155,128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average of $135.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.