Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,373 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.58) to £135 ($165.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.09) to £119 ($146.21) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

