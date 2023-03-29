First Command Bank Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 136.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

