Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 139,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 253.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.