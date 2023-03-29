iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 69,717 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

