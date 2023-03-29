Affiance Financial LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $483.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.40.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.