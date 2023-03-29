675 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $192.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,009 shares of company stock worth $8,848,020. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

