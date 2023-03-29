Affiance Financial LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $246.85 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.26 and a 200 day moving average of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $179.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

