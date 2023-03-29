Affiance Financial LLC Invests $61,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 517 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

