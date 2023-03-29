Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $432.00 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

