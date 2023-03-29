Affiance Financial LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $50,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

