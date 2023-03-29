Affiance Financial LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 273 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $373.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

