Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 44.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 29.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $2,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $270.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.21. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

