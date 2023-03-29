Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in GSK by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,146 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.41) to GBX 1,730 ($21.26) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.27) to GBX 1,535 ($18.86) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.59) to GBX 1,400 ($17.20) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

