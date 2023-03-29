Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $136.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average is $101.26.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

