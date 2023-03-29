Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.7 %

CAH stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

