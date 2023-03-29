Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 713.5% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 45,872 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 24,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

