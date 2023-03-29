Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

