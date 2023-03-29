Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.93.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $320.31 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 34,011 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

