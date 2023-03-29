Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $127.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

