Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $423.85 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,086 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 296,162 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 12.3% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Visa worth $423,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:V opened at $220.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.