Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $208.13 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

