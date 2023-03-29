Intrua Financial LLC Buys 652 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

