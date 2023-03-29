Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $165.59 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.43.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

