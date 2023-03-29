Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after buying an additional 160,651 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after buying an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $190.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.78.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

