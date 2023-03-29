CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $207.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.