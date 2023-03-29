Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Shares of GOOG opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.