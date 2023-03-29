Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $198.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

