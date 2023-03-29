Tsfg LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,289 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,818 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $207.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

