Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $240.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.04.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

